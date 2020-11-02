Godrej Appliances commissions vaccine refrigerators, freezers worth Rs 95 crore

White goods firm Godrej Appliances is commissioning 11,856 units of state of art vaccine refrigerators and deep freezers under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Universal Immunization Programme over the next six months.

These advanced medical equipment will be delivered at various state depots across the nation at 22 locations and will be commissioned at numerous government hospitals, district hospitals, and health centers strengthening the cold chain for the massive immunization programme run by the Indian government.

The company recently won the tender worth Rs 95 crore for 8,767 units of ice-lined medical refrigerators and 3,089 units of horizontal deep freezers through the bidding process.

These refrigerators help maintain the optimum temperature range of 2 to 8°C necessary for vaccine preservation and blood storage, even in case of power outages for as long as 8-12 days in ambient temperature of 43˚C.

In regions without electric supply, the equipment can be teamed with solar power to deliver the same results.

These products are eco-friendly and are 100 percent CFC, HFC, and HCFC free, said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances.

An MoHFW report indicated a lack of adequate power supply (from extended/frequent power failures) as one of the key challenges for last-mile immunization infrastructure in India.

Jaishankar Natarajan, Associate Vice President and Head-New Business Development, Godrej Appliances, further added that vaccines exposed to either more than 8°C or less than 2°C lose potency. This means that the end-user does not get proper immunization, and then the government has to discard costly vaccines at zero salvage value.