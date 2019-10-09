App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir to start flights to Singapore from Bengaluru, Kolkata this month

The flights will be four days a week from Bengaluru and three days a week from Kolkata, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget airline GoAir on October 9 announced it will start flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata from October 18 and October 19, respectively.

The airline said it will be starting a daily flight on Guwahati-Aizawl route from October 15.

The airline said it will be starting a daily flight on Guwahati-Aizawl route from October 15.

Jeh Wadia, managing director of GoAir, said: "The introduction of flights to and from Singapore is a turning point in the history of GoAir. Singapore carries the distinction of being an important leisure destination as well as an established business hub."

GoAir flies to 25 domestic and seven international destinations currently.

Singapore will be its eighth international destination.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #GoAir #India

