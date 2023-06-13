Go First extends flight cancellations till June 16 as uncertainties continue

Go First stopped flying on May 3 and the latest announcement means that the budget carrier will remain grounded for one month.

Cash-strapped domestic airlines Go First on June 13 announced extending the cancellation of flights till June 16 amid several uncertainties.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 04th June 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet.



Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 16th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/YyOU6NamU9

— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 13, 2023

According to the tweet, a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

The carrier is undergoing an insolvency resolution process and last week, aviation regulator DGCA asked it to submit a revival plan within 30 days.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

However, earlier this month, lenders of Go First set up the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and a new resolution professional is likely to be appointed soon, according to news agency PTI.