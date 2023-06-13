English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Go First extends flight cancellations till June 16 as uncertainties continue

    Go First stopped flying on May 3 and the latest announcement means that the budget carrier will remain grounded for one month.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
    go first

    Go First stopped flying on May 3 and the latest announcement means that the budget carrier will remain grounded for one month.

    Cash-strapped domestic airlines Go First on June 13 announced extending the cancellation of flights till June 16 amid several uncertainties.

    Go First stopped flying on May 3 and the latest announcement means that the budget carrier will remain grounded for one month.


    "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 04th June 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet.

    According to the tweet, a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

    Related stories

    "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

    The carrier is undergoing an insolvency resolution process and last week, aviation regulator DGCA asked it to submit a revival plan within 30 days.

    ALSO READ: MC Exclusive: Go First lenders open to extending fresh loans to revive airline’s operations

    The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

    However, earlier this month, lenders of Go First set up the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and a new resolution professional is likely to be appointed soon, according to news agency PTI.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Go First crisis #go first flight cancellations #go first flights refund #Go First insolvency
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 07:23 pm