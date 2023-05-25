Go First unlikely to restart operations for a month

Go First

Cash-strapped Go First is unlikely to restart operations within a month as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 25 granted 30 days to the airline to submit a restructuring or revival plan, including fleet, pilots, maintenance plans.

The order came after Go First submitted their response to DGCA's show cause notice issued on May 8.

"Go First has requested that they be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations," said DGCA official.

The revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official added.

Go First had stopped flying from May 3, after it filed for bankruptcy citing that it has plunged into a financial crisis.

On May 8, the Indian aviation regulator had issued a show cause notice to the airline questioning why its licence should not be cancelled in view of its failure to operate flights.

It had also has asked Go First to stop selling any more air tickets with immediate effect until further orders.

The DGCA had given Go First till May 24 to respond after which a decision will be taken by the regulator on Go First's Air Operator Certificate.

Meanwhile, the airline had on May 24 informed its employees that the salary for the month of April would be fully paid to them before the carrier restarts its operations.

"The CEO has assured that the salary for the month of April will be credited to your account before the commencement of operations. Furthermore, from the coming month, the salary will be paid in the 1st week of every month," said Captain Rajit Ranjan, Go First Vice President-Flight Operations, in an email sent to the employees.

In the email, Ranjan suggested to the employees that Go First is on track to resume its operations, as he pointed towards the recent NCLT order that admitted its insolvency plea despite the objections raised by the aircraft lessors.