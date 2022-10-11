English
    Global major Dentons combines with Indian law firm Link Legal

    Link Legal will change its name to Dentons Link Legal. Dentons global chair Joe Andrew said the combination will launch "within the next couple of months", the Reuters report said

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Dentons has launched a "combination" with Indian law firm Link Legal, giving the global law firm a foothold in India's large legal market. This is the first time that a global player has combined with an Indian law firm, the two sides said in a release on October 11.

    The combination will add 130 lawyers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to Dentons' vast legal franchise while allowing Link Legal to tap into Dentons' platform of more than 20,000 professionals in 80-plus countries, a report by news agency Reuters said.

    "India will be the most populous country in the world next year with a fast-growing economy making it an increasingly important market for our clients around the world," Global CEO of Dentons Elliott Portnoy said.

    "This historic combination will allow Dentons to connect clients to leading talent in India and provide a seamless one firm experience in more than 200 locations around the globe."

    Link Legal will change its name to Dentons Link Legal. Dentons global chair Joe Andrew said the combination will launch "within the next couple of months", the Reuters report said.

    "Like Dentons, clients are at the centre of everything we do," said Nusrat Hassan, Co-Managing Partner of Link Legal.

    The combination would not only make Link Legal the trusted adviser to clients across many markets but also create global opportunities for its Indian lawyers, Anand Srivastava, Senior Partner at Link Legal, said.

    Dentons Link Legal’s Indian lawyers would represent clients in India and the global firm’s teams would represent the Indian player’s clients outside the country, becoming one firm consistent with the rules and regulations of India, the release added.

    Non-Indian law firms are barred from practising in the country. Dentons Link Legal would still be operated by Indian lawyers who would maintain local control over billing rates and recruitment, the report added.

    Link Legal's clients include Air India, UK engineering group Doncasters and Singapore-based textile manufacturer Indorama Corp, according to its leaders. The firm also advises private equity groups and Indian start-ups, Reuters said.
