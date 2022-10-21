Global PE firm Permira appoints Siddharth Narayan of Warburg Pincus as India head

Siddharth Narayan

UK-based global private equity firm Permira announced on October 21 that Siddharth Narayan has joined as Head of India, based in Mumbai.

The move was first reported by Moneycontrol in its series ‘Corporate Crossings’ on August 5, 2022.

Siddharth joins Permira from Warburg Pincus, where he has spent the last decade focusing on investment opportunities in digital and fast-growing businesses across the consumer internet, software, fintech and services sectors in India.

Between 2015 and 2017, Siddharth was based in Warburg Pincus’s New York office as part of its Growth Technology Group. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, he worked for Lightspeed Venture Partners and McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

“The new presence in India will add to Permira’s global footprint and reinforce the firm’s longstanding and significant presence in APAC. Permira first opened offices in the region nearly 20 years ago, and the Permira funds have invested over €4bn in 12 investments in APAC since inception. Permira pursues a sector-driven strategy, backing market-leaders and high-growth disruptors,” the announcement said.

Daniel Tan, Head of Asia at Permira, said: “We are excited to grow our presence in the Indian market. We believe it presents an attractive source of investment opportunities well-aligned to our investment strategy across consumer, services, technology and select sub-sectors in healthcare. Siddharth brings with him a wealth of relevant investment origination and execution experience, as well as an in-depth understanding of the Indian market. His reputation and network will be of great value to us.”

Siddharth Narayan added: “I have been very impressed by Permira’s track record, deep understanding, and advisory networks across its key sectors. I am looking forward to working with the broader global team on investment opportunities in India. I believe that Permira will be able to bring significant value to fast-growing businesses, and entrepreneurs, in the Indian ecosystem.”

Founded in 1985, Permira advises funds with total assets under management of €60bn+ and makes long-term majority and minority investments across two core asset classes, private equity and credit. The Permira private equity funds have made approximately 300 private equity investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Healthcare and Services.

Recent investments from the Permira funds include McAfee, a global leader in online protection, Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber resilience company, Reorg, a global provider of data, analytics and intelligence for the credit markets, and Zendesk, the award-winning customer service software company. Building on its investments in the region into companies including Tricor, the pan-Asia business expansion specialist, Yogiyo, a leading food delivery platform in South Korea, and I-MED, the largest diagnostic imaging services provider in Australia, Permira continues to see significant opportunity to back high-quality growth businesses across North Asia, South-East Asia, Australia and India.

According to reports, Permira had expressed interest along with other peers during the 2020-2021 sale process of Blackstone-backed Indian outsourcing services provider Mphasis. Blackstone later dropped plans to sell its majority stake to a third party and hiked its stake in the firm.