you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark receives regulatory nod to market combination drug for diabetes in India

The drug is indicated for treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on August 19 said it has received regulatory approval to market a combination of Remogliflozin etabonate and Metformin hydrochloride film-coated tablets in India.

The drug is indicated for treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults, Glenmark said in a statement.

The approved dosage strengths are 100 mg of Remogliflozin combined with either 500 mg or 1,000 mg of Metformin, it added.

"The approval for Remogliflozin and Metformin combination is a testament of our commitment towards revolutionizing diabetes management in India," Glenmark Pharma President India Formulations, Middle East and Africa Sujesh Vasudevan said.

This combination is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in type-2 diabetes mellitus patients, the statement said.

The company will commercialise the product under the brand names 'Remo-M' and 'Remozen-M', it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 368 per scrip on BSE, up 1.91 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #India

