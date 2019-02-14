Glenmark posts Rs 116 crore net profit in Q3FY19, approves innovation biz spin-off

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on February 14 reported net profit growth of 11 percent to Rs 116.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, with business growing across geographies.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 104.7 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Revenues rose 16 percent to Rs 2,555 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,203.7 in the year-ago period.

“We have reported healthy numbers in Q3 on the back of good growth in our key markets like the US, India and Europe,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

“We continue to receive approval for niche generic products in the US, whereas in India and Europe, increased market penetration and product launches continue to drive growth,” Saldanha said.

“We have expanded our presence in the US market through our foray into the branded dermatology segment and we continue to invest in furthering our specialty products’ pipeline," he said.

"We have also decided to spin off our innovation business into a new company in the US to provide enhanced focus to the business and accelerate the innovative assets’ pipeline towards commercialization.”

US generic business gained 16.28 percent to Rs 855.7 crore in the December quarter against revenue of Rs 735.9 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the third quarter, the company received nine final ANDA approvals including one tentative approval.

As of December 31, 2018, Glenmark’s marketing portfolio consists of 148 generic products authorized for distribution in the US market. The company currently has 54 applications pending in various stages of the approval process with the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), of which 28 are Paragraph IV applications.

During the third quarter, Glenmark said it has forayed into the branded dermatology segment in the US by acquiring the rights to seven branded dermatology products from Exeltis.

The company said all the acquired products are currently approved and marketed in the US, giving it immediate entry into the topical branded products segment.

Sales for the formulation business in India for the third quarter rose 15.39 percent to Rs 667.5 crore YoY led by market share increase in cardiac and respiratory segments.

The consumer care business, consisting of three major brands Candid, VWash and Scalpe, grew in excess of 33 percent in Q3FY19.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018, Glenmark is ranked 14th with a market share of 2.16 percent in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market.

Sales of Africa, Asia and CIS region rose 5.6 percent to Rs 340 crore on YoY basis, while Europe formulation rose 43 .15 percent to Rs 321.7 crore on new launches.

Latin America business grew 12.9 percent to Rs 101.4 crore. The active pharmaceutical ingredient business grew 3.3 percent to Rs.239.2 crore on sales from Lercanidipine, Amiodarone, Olmesartan, Perindopril and Etoricoxib.

Drug discovery spin-off

The drugmaker earlier announced its board has given a nod to spin off the innovation business into a new company in the US, to provide an enhanced focus and help accelerate the pipeline towards commercialization.

The new innovation company will be a wholly‐owned subsidiary of Glenmark and will be based in the US. It will have an independent board and a new Chief Executive Officer. The other members of the management and the team remain unchanged.

According to the plan, all innovative molecules in the pipeline, including preclinical assets and technology; the R&D centres in Switzerland, R&D centre at Paramus in the US and R&D centre at Navi Mumbai, India related to the innovation business, and the biologics manufacturing facility in Switzerland along with all employees associated with innovative R&D will be part of the new company.

The new company will have over 400 employees as part of this business.

The speciality and generics business will continue to be housed in the parent company and will not be part of this new company.

The transfer of the assets and employees to the new innovation company is expected to be completed in the next six to nine months, the company said.

Glenmark has a pipeline of 8 new molecule entities (NMEs) most of which are first‐in‐class globally.

“With the pipeline at an advanced stage, we believe it’s the right time for the innovation business to be an independent entity and charter its own journey towards becoming a leading biotech organization globally,” Saldanha said.

“This change will provide enhanced focus to the business, a better operating ecosystem and additional opportunities to unlock value for the parent company in future," he added.

The results were announced after market hours. Shares of Glenmark rose 2.07 percent to close at Rs.608.25 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.44 percent to 35,876.22 points.