App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma signs pact to market Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler in Western Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head of Europe and Latin America Achin Gupta said, respiratory is a core area of focus for Glenmark and this deal shows our commitment to increase product offerings within this segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe has entered into a strategic, exclusive licensing agreement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in Western Europe.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head of Europe and Latin America Achin Gupta said, respiratory is a core area of focus for Glenmark and this deal shows our commitment to increase product offerings within this segment.

"There is significant opportunity in the inhalers market and we believe that this deal will give further impetus to Glenmark's growth in Europe," he added. This is the second inhalation product in-licensed by Glenmark for the European market after Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler, the company said.

Tiotropium Bromide DPI is a generic version of Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler.

Quoting IQVIA data, Glenmark said Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler recorded sales of USD 724 million in the European Union in the 12 month period ended March 2018.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharma

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.