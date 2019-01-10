App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark inks pact with South Korea's Yuhan Corp to commercialise Ryaltris

Ryaltris is indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on January 10 said its Suisse subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with South Korea's Yuhan Corporation for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris.

Ryaltris is indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age

"Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product, while Yuhan will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of Ryaltris in South Korea. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Yuhan," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement with Yuhan is Glenmark's second regional licensing deal for Ryaltris.

related news

In July 2018, Glenmark entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Seqirus Pty. Ltd. to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia and New Zealand.

"This partnership with Yuhan is in line with our vision to make Ryaltris the first global brand of Glenmark by launching it in several key markets," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

In May 2018, Glenmark filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which is currently under review with the regulator.

Glenmark said it plans to commercialise Ryaltris in various markets globally.

"The company will continue to explore commercial partnerships for Ryaltris in markets where it doesn't have direct presence," it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.84 percent higher at Rs 662 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.