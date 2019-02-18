App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic skin inflammation treatment foam

The approval has been granted by the USFDA to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, US, for clobetasol propionate foam, 0.05 percent, a generic version of Olux Foam, 0.05 percent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on February 18 said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of clobetasol propionate foam, a steroid used to treat inflammation and itching of skin.

The approval has been granted by the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, US, for clobetasol propionate foam, 0.05 percent, a generic version of Olux Foam, 0.05 percent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said, Olux foam 0.05 percent achieved annual sales of approximately $50.9 million in the 12-month period ended December 2018.

The company said its current portfolio consists of 150 products authorised for distribution in the US and 52 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading at Rs 569 apiece, down 0.11 percent from their previous close, on BSE.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.