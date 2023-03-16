Glenmark gets FDA nod for Investigational New Drug application to proceed with phase 1/2 study on solid tumours

Glenmark Pharma said HPK1-regulated functions are involved in nearly every step of the cancer-immunity cycle making it an attractive target for immuno-oncology

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ' arm Glenmark Specualty SA on March 16 said it has received the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on its investigational new drug (IND) application to proceed with a phase 1/2, first-in-human, clinical study for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumours and lymphomas.

The subsidiary of the pharma company added that the drug, which is named GRC 54276, is an orally available, small-molecule hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor. HPK1-regulated functions are involved in nearly every step of the cancer-immunity cycle making it an attractive target for immuno-oncology, the company said in a statement. By inhibiting the drug, it will potentially enhance the patient’s own immune system to fight cancers, it added.

Moreover, phase 1/2 clinical application is also currently underway in India. To date, 16 patients with various types of advanced cancers have been enrolled in this ongoing study in India, and the company plans to expand the study at ex-India research sites in the subsequent months, Glenmark further added.

Commenting on the FDA nod, Nikhil Amin (MD), Chief scientific officer and President, said innovative Medicine Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “This is an important milestone for Glenmark as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline. We are excited about the prospects of what this new class of immune-oncology medicines may mean for patients in need."

Meanwhile, shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ended 1.14 percent higher at Rs 433 apiece on BSE.

Earlier on March 14, the pharma company had received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antibiotic drug.

The company has received final approval from the USFDA for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules, a generic version of Pfizer's Cleocin capsules, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.