Glenmark banks on complex and differentiated products to beat US pricing pressure

Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on September 28 said it is not seeing any adverse effects from plummeting generic drug prices in US market even as it counters commoditisation with new launches and a pipeline of complex and differentiated products.

"Pricing pressure (in US) continues. I don't think we are going to see any moderation," Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark, told Moneycontrol.

"We are fortunately able to compensate because we got number of new launches, which are exciting," Saldanha said.

Sales from the US, the biggest market for Glenmark, constituting 35 percent of revenues in FY18, declined 13.32 percent. The drug maker posted revenues of Rs 9185.5 crore in the same period.

The company said the drop in US sales was largely due to pricing pressure on account of rapid approvals, cut-throat competition and emergence of large buying groups that acquired enormous purchasing power undercutting margins of manufacturers.

It’s estimated that every year generic drug prices are falling by around 11 percent.

The US sales drop also look exacerbated on a YoY basis for Glenmark as the drug maker had benefit of 180 days marketing exclusivity for generic version of cholesterol-lowering drug Zetia in FY17.

Green offshoots

After a tough FY18, Glenmark is confident about arresting the slide.

That confidence stems from three recent generic launches such as hormonal drug Vagifem and cholesterol lowering medication Welchol in both oral solid and suspension formulations.

All the three products cumulatively have sales of around $880 million, having limited competition where Glenmark is pitted against not more than four competitors.

The company is also working on rationalising costs and prioritising product selection during development and after commercialisation to maximise returns from each product launch.

Glenmark said it will continue to stay invested in US even during this difficult phase.

The company’s Monroe plant, built at an estimated cost of over $100 million exclusively caters to US market, had successfully finished USFDA inspection in June this year and is expected to ship tablets and capsules from second half of FY19, followed by nebulisers and injectables in later stages.

Specialty and biosimilars

Glenmark, which is often criticised for spending heavily on R&D, has started finally to see the benefits of those investments with US FDA accepting the company's first ever New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris nasal spray.

Ryaltris is a novel fixed-dose combination of two drugs in a nasal spray format indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis.

The company expects to launch it in FY20.

Saldhanha said the company is figuring out commericalising strategy in US.

Glenmark in July this year entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Australia's Seqirus to commercialise Ryaltris in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Glenmark's other product GBR 310, a biosimilar of Xolair for allergic asthma, has completed phase 1 and is likely to enter phase-3 in the current financial year.

The company said it plans to file biologic licensing application (BLA), seeking approval of the drug in 2021-2022.

Glenmark has a pipeline of 9 novel assets in various stages of clinical development focused in the therapy areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

The company last month entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Harbour BioMed to develop, manufacture and commercialise GBR 1302, for the treatment of certain kinds of cancers for the Greater China territory.

Moneycontrol has learned that Glenmark is considering more such licensing deals as it plans to develop and commercialise its R&D assets.

For the US market, Glenmark has 63 generic drug applications pending with the USFDA of which 30 are Para-IV applications that may get the company 180 days marketing exclusivity if the patents of the innovator are invalidated successfully.

"We have proactively invested in innovation over the years, even when revenue and profits have been under pressure, as was the case in FY18 and it is my pleasure to report that this commitment is bearing fruit," Saldanha said.

Products such as Ryaltris and biosimilar Xolair will help the company move beyond the competitive generics landscape in the US on a sustainable basis, Saldhanha added.

What are analysts saying?

Analysts say Glenmark has to breakout from $100-$110 million sales run rate in US, where it got stuck over the last two years barring the one-off impact of generic Zetia exclusivity.

"Execution in the US is key to a sustained recovery – Glenmark’s US revenues have been sluggish over the last few years, with delays in approvals for key products along with high base erosion not allowing the company to make much headway," said Citi Research in its report.