Gillette launches electric grooming appliances brand Braun in India

Gillette razors are seen on racks at a Carrefour hypermarket in Nice

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Gillette India Ltd (GIL) on February 3 announced that it has commenced marketing and selling of grooming appliances brand Braun in India. Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, was founded in Germany in 1921 and houses both male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, intense pulse light (IPL) hair removal devices, and hair care devices.

“With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette, Venus, Braun and King C Gillette,” the company said in a statement.

In the male grooming category, Braun offers grooming and styling essentials like electric shavers, styling kits and shavers that enable men to create any look they want. The female hair removal portfolio comprises epilators, face mini hair removers, bikini stylers and IPL devices catering to surface, root and permanent hair removal needs. Braun products will be initially launched on e-commerce platforms.

Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India, said, “In line with our superiority strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades and razors, electric trimmers and stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”

Recently, the company also launched King C Gillette line in India that includes precision tools and quality care products for a well-groomed beard.

Personal care appliances, both for men and women, have seen growth in India since the onset of the pandemic as consumers sought DIY options for grooming due to movement restrictions and salon closures. Besides Gillette, Havells, Vega, Philips are the other players operating in the segment.