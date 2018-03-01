App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Feb 27, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

GIC to pick 40% in Prestige's Exora Biz Park for Rs 2,600 cr

Bengaluru-based developer entered into a preliminary term sheet with GIC's subsidiary Reco Jade Ind (Reco)

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to invest around Rs 2,600 crore in real estate firm Prestige Estates' subsidiary Exora Business Park for a consideration of up to 40 per cent stake.

The Bengaluru-based developer entered into a preliminary term sheet with GIC's subsidiary Reco Jade Ind (Reco) to sell a minority stake in its subsidiary, it said in a statement today.

"We intend to sell up to 40 per cent stake in Exora Business Park. We expect the deal to be completed in the next two-three months," group chief executive Venkat Narayana told PTI here today.

Exora Business Park owns, directly or indirectly, many operating and under-construction office properties of the developer. It has a portfolio of five projects with over 8.5 million sqft of development, of which 5.5 million sqft is completed and under- construction.

related news

While four projects are located in Bengaluru, one is in Chennai.

When asked about the potential deal value, Narayana refused to disclose the details. However, investment banking sources said the enterprise value could be around Rs 6,500 crore. This means for the 40 per cent stake, the transaction value could be to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore.

With nearly 83.63 million sqft of completed projects and 142.4 million sqft under various stages of implementation, Prestige Estates is present in business verticles such as residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and services.

The company recently acquired CapitaLand's stake in various malls for Rs 342 crore. The acquisition portfolio included five ready and operating retail malls in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Udaipur, a mall management firm, operating Oakwood serviced residence at Bengaluru and under construction properties at Kochi.

It had also entered into a deal with HDFC Capital Advisors to create a Rs 2500-crore platform to develop large scale mid-income and affordable housing projects across various locations.

Recently, GIC acquired 33.34 per cent stake in realty player DLF's rental arm for nearly Rs 9,000 crore.

tags #Companies

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC