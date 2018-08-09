App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE's Baker Hughes to develop Cairn's Rajasthan oil fields;

The contract awarded by Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta subsidiary, involves construction of around 300 new wells and deployment of a chemical enhanced oil recovery programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Corporate Roundup:

GE arm Baker Hughes has been awarded the contract to develop an enhanced oil recovery project of Cairn Oil & Gas in the Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields in Rajasthan.

The contract awarded by Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta subsidiary, involves construction of around 300 new wells and deployment of a chemical enhanced oil recovery programme aimed at increasing production from the Rajasthan fields, Baker Hughes said in a statement today.

The project marks the largest integrated project for Baker Hughes in the country, the statement said, adding it will complete the project in phases over the next 24 months.

related news

-----

Dentsu Impact appoints Sumit Negi as executive creative director 

Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, today said it has appointed Sumit Negi as the executive creative director.

Negi's key responsibility would be to take care of the creative output for Maruti Suzuki, while operating out of the Gurugram office, and he will report into Anupama Ramaswamy, the national creative director, the firm said in a statement.

He was earlier associated with Havas, Leo Burnett, Contract, Ogilvy, DDB Mudra and Grey.

-----

Citi appoints Padmaja Chakravarty as general counsel for India

Sri Lanka & Bangladesh  Leading global bank Citi today said it has appointed Padmaja Chakravarty as the general counsel for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with effect from August 14.

She will oversee the legal teams across the three countries for Citi and will report to regional general counsel for Asia Pacific Kate Fewings and Citi India chief executive officer Pramit Jhaveri, it said in a statement.

Chakravarty joins from Hong Kong, where she was head of capital markets origination legal, Asia Pacific, since 2016. Prior to this, she was director and deputy general counsel Citi India between January 2014 and December 2015, with oversight of investment banking, capital markets origination and public markets.

-----

Tata Trusts to help MHA in developing Maha's Ghadchiroli dist

The Union home ministry has engaged the Tata Trusts to assist it in speeding up development in the Naxal-hit Ghadchiroli district of Maharashtra to carry forward the developmental initiatives of the Centre, under the overall 'aspirational districts' programme covering 115 districts.

The Union home ministry and Tata Trusts have signed a memorandum of understanding, under which the Trusts will provide technical support and deploy two trained resources in each of these districts to assist the administration in implementing the programmes, a release said.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 08:52 pm

