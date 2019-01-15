German specialty chemicals maker Evonik bets big on India with evolving environmental standards

German specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries, with a diverse portfolio of products for auto, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, paints and coating industry sees a huge scope for scale-up in India, due to the gradual tightening of environmental regulation and move towards sustainability.

Evonik with revenues of 14.4 billion euros in 2017 is present across 100 countries. The company’s India business falls under the Asia Pacific region, which contributes about 22 percent of the revenues.

The Indian business, though relatively small, is growing at much faster rate of 15-20 percent compared to 4-5 percent of global growth of specialty chemicals.

Sanjeev Taneja, President and Managing Director of Evonik India said there is much more room for the business to grow led by ever-growing middle class and fast-paced urbanisation, and demand for cleaner, greener and more sustainable products.

The government's slow but gradual tightening of regulations such as BS-VI emission norms for auto industry is creating demand for specialty industrial chemicals that Evonik produces.

“The awareness level is growing, but we still have to do a lot of catch up, even when compared to countries like China,” Taneja told Moneycontrol.

“We are still using solvent-based paints, while the world is moving towards water-based paints, we still use chlorine in treatment of drinking water, while there is much safer alternative in hydrogen peroxide, the use of antibiotics can be minimised by probiotics, the dust emissions in cement and power plants can be significantly reduced,” Taneja said.

Taneja said Evonik has solutions for each of those problems and much more to come.

“The more the talk about sustainability, the better we are positioned as a company. But we still have a long way to go in India,” Taneja added.

Evonik in India operates through three divisions such as Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency and Performance Materials.

The nutrition and care division supplies feed additives like basic amino acids to the poultry industry, in addition to supplying intermediates and polymers for the pharmaceutical industry.

The resource efficiency segment supplies high-performance materials for environment-friendly and energy efficient systems such as automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, and construction industries. The performance materials segment is the product of polymer materials and intermediates, mainly for the rubber, plastics and agriculture industries.

Based in Mumbai, Evonik has branch offices and several applied technology labs for various business lines located in the country.

In addition, there are three production sites in the country, two of them through acquisitions. The company bought catalysts manufacturing plant located in Dombivli, Maharashtra, from Monarch Catalyst in 2015. The site produces catalysts for hydrogenation of fats for global markets.

The company Gujarat site that makes precipitated silica came from the global acquisition of US-based J.M. Huber Corporation's silica business in 2017.

The company’s Gajraula, plant in Uttar Pradesh produces precipitated silica for industrial applications, in addition to pharma, feed, agrochemicals for consumer applications.

Taneja said the company is currently debottlenecking its plants, to expand capacity. Taneja further added he is open for acquisitions if he finds a suitable business that fits Evonik strategy.