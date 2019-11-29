App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

German glass maker Schott to double India capacity, to invest 26 million euros targeting pharma industry

The company is forecasting a rapid growth trend for high quality glass material in the pharma industry, and has thus committed additional investments of 26 million euros for yet another tank facility in 2020.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Schott, the German specialty glass maker is betting big on India, led by rising demand for pharmaceutical packaging material used in ampoules and vials meant for filling injectable drugs and sterile solutions.

The company inaugurated its new glass tank facility in Jambusar, Gujarat, which saw an investment of 21 million euros.

The new facility - the largest in Asia, will cater to domestic demand and exports to overseas markets.

Close

With the new addition at Jambusar, Schott's Indian capacity stands at 17,000 tonnes. The company exports about 20 percent of its production.

related news

But Schott isn’t limiting itself to its existing capacity.

The company is forecasting a rapid growth trend for high quality glass material in the pharma industry, and has thus committed additional investments of 26 million euros for yet another tank facility in 2020.

With the proposed new manufacturing plant, Schott will double its capacity in India to 34,000 tonne, allowing the group to increase its exports share to 40 percent.

Schott looks at India and South-East Asia as a promising market to unlock the next level of growth for its highly specialised FIOLAX tubing material.

"Pharmaceutical industry as a sector is one of the fastest growing in India, and as long as the pharma industry is growing, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is also growing," said Dr. Patrick Markschlaeger, Executive Vice President, Schott’s Business Unit Tubing.

He said that Schott has emerged as a key supplier of glass tubing, a primary packaging material which enables pharma companies to export drugs to international markets, and that it also has all regulatory certifications in place.

“While domestic market remains our key focus, our India plant also caters to the Asian market, thereby contributing to pharmaceutical industry exports and the Indian government’s vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical hub,” Georg Sparschuh, President, Schott Glass India said.

Schott had committed to invest $1 billion globally in pharmaceutical packaging business by 2025. A significant portion of the investment will flow to India.

In India, through a separate joint venture with its India partner, Schott makes tubular ampoules, vials, glass syringes and cartridges used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

The demand for glass packaging material is shooting up as Indian companies are exporting vaccines, biosimilars, antibiotics, and cancer drugs in injectable and sterile solution formulation.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.