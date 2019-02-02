App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

General Motors to lay off about 4,000 salaried workers: Source

GM said the actions - which were roundly criticised by US and Canadian politicians - would save $6 billion in costs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

General Motors is expected to lay off about 4,000 salaried workers under a reorganisation announced late last year, a person familiar with the matter has said. The layoffs are part of a cost-cutting plan GM announced in November, which will slash 15 percent of its salaried and contract staff and shutter seven plants, including five in North America.

Media reports estimated the total job cuts of salaried staff and union workers at about 14,000, including about 6,000 union workers. GM said the actions - which were roundly criticised by US and Canadian politicians - would save $6 billion in costs.

GM has not estimated how many workers would be involuntarily terminated as a result of the cuts.

A GM spokesman declined to comment on the timing of the layoffs after CNBC and the Detroit News reported they would begin Monday to get ahead of the company's earnings report.

related news

The spokesman said "we'll communicate with our employees first." About 2,300 salaried workers opted for voluntary buyouts, while another 1,500 contract staff were let go, said the source, who described the estimate of 4,000 laid off salaried staff as reasonable.

GM officials have said they expect to add 2,700 jobs at various US factories across and that US union staff would be offered transfers.

The automaker also is working with Canadian universities and government officials to assist some 3,000 workers affected by the closure of an Ontario plant, a GM spokesman said.

Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers, said not all workers eligible for transfers will be able to relocate for family reasons.

"All of them are impacted," Rothenberg said. "We don't know how many will be laid off vs relocated." GM has defended the cuts as essential to position the company for the long-term, and savings from the reorganization boosted its 2019 profit outlook.

But the moves were roundly condemned by politicians, including US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #General Motors #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.