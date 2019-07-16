App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

General insurers see 10% premium growth in Q1, PSU insurers take top two spots

Standalone health insurers posted 41.6% growth in Q1, growing faster than the industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

General insurance companies posted a 9.91 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross written premium collection in the June quarter. Premium collection was at Rs 41,063.61 crore in the first quarter but saw a slump in growth due to poor auto sales.

Motor insurance is the largest business segment for general insurers. Since all motor vehicles running on Indian roads are required to have motor third party insurance, whenever sales of automobiles hit a slow lane this consequently impacts policy sales.

GI_data

Close

Data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that the standalone health insurance companies had a higher rate of growth at 41.57 percent YoY growth at Rs 2,799.06 crore premium.

related news

With respect to the listed entities, the country's largest insurer New India Assurance collected gross premium of Rs 7,138.78 crore in the June quarter, showing a 13.62 percent YoY growth. ICICI Lombard General Insurance had a 7.6 percent YoY drop in its premium collection to Rs 3,486.87 crore in Q1.

On one hand, general insurers' premium numbers have been dwindling, while on the other hand life insurers have seen a double-digit growth in premiums.

Life insurance companies clocked 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first year premiums in Q1.

IRDAI data showed that life insurers collected new premiums of Rs 60,637.22 crore for the quarter ended June 30. And among them Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted an 81 percent YoY growth in new premiums at Rs 44,794.78 crore in Q1.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #insurance #Irdai #LIC #New India Assurance

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.