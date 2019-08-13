General Elections = More money for media: Pitch-Madison

While the stock market is worried about the outcome of general elections, this may be time for India's media companies to add to their coffers. A Pitch-Madison report (Pitch-Madison Media Advertising Outlook 2014) estimates the Indian advertising market to grow 16.8 percent in 2014 to Rs 37,000 crore. The market grew 11.1 percent in 2013 to Rs 31,877 crore, the report said.

Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison World expects high growth because 2014 is an election year. He sees nearly 50 percent of this growth or Rs 2,500 crore coming from the Lok Sabha elections and five State elections. Not only will political parties spend, but hundreds of individual candidates, will unleash small campaigns in print and outdoor. Organic growth and new advertisers will fuel the rest, he was quoted as saying in a report in The Hindu newspaper.

Meanwhile, another media giant Group M also foresees political advertising giving a strong push to media advertising expenditure. The industry which grew by 10 percent in 2013, is expected to see an 11.6 percent growth in advertising expenditure this year, says Group M. “The way we see it, first six months have elections, IPL, T20 world cup, some big shows that will help. We are hoping second half is better from an economy perspective. Thing will be a little more certain there," CVL Srinivas, CEO - South Asia, Group M told CNBC-TV18.

Ad expenditure on digital is expected to grow by 35 percent; print and radio are expected to grow by 8 percent and 10 percent respectively. Television is expected to grow by 12 percent as compared to a 13.8 percent last year, says Group M.

Both GroupM and Pitch-Madison see print as one of the key beneficiaries of the slew of political ads flowing this year, but GroupM says share of TV in overall advertising would be the largest; Pitch-Madison says it is print.

TV advertising grew 8.2 percent and can grow 15 per cent in 2014 and print advertising grew 10 percent and can grow 17 percent in 2014, adds The Hindu report.

