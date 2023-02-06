Gen-Next at Birla: Grasim inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Birla as directors

Grasim Industries, a flagship entity of Aditya Birla Group, on February 6 announced the induction of group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Vikram Birla and daughter Ananya Birla as directors on its board.

Grasim is the conglomerate's second company, after Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, to appoint the next generation of Birla family as members of its decision-making board.

The decision to induct them was taken at a board meeting earlier in the day, Grasim said in a press release. "The board believes that Grasim Industries Limited will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen," the cement maker added.

Commenting on Aryaman and Ananya's elevation, Kumar Mangalam Birla said he was confident that both of them "will add dynamism and energy to the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and help create sustained stakeholder value".

"Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as directors," he added. Ananya and Aryaman, looked at as the next-gen leaders of the $60 billion Aditya Birla Group, were recently also appointed as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation -- the apex body that provides strategic direction to the conglomerate's businesses.

