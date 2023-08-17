English
    GE Power withdraws insolvency plea after BHEL agrees to pay Rs 25 crore

    The National Company Law Tribunal has given GE the liberty to bring back the insolvency plea if BHEL fails to pay Rs 25 crore by September 16

    S.N.Thyagarajan & Aparna Banerjea
    August 17, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
    BHEL

    BHEL had placed order for these equipment for a project in Uppur , Tamil Nadu (Representative image)

    GE Power on August 17 withdrew its insolvency plea against  Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the government-owned firm promised to pay Rs 25 crore by September 16.

    The tribunal allowed GE to revive the insolvency plea if BHEL fails to honour the written undertaking.

    GE Power, an operational creditor, took BHEL to NCLT over non-payment of Rs 36 crore for the supply of materials for a project in Tamil Nadu.

    The government-owned heavy machinery manufacturer ordered equipment for a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation's project in Uppur.

    Before the hearing could commence on August 17, BHEL told GE that it would pay Rs 25 crore by September  16. GE lawyer asked the court to defer the hearing to September 16.

    The tribunal said that GE can either withdraw the plea or argue the case as the bench would not defer the hearing. The NCLT advised GE not to seek a deferment, especially when it had a written undertaking. GE thus withdrew the plea after being given liberty to revive it.

    Commenting on the development, Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner KS Legal & Associates, said, " By opting for a resolution outside of court, they have demonstrated a preference for negotiation over litigation, saving potential legal costs and time. The written undertaking by BHEL to pay a part of the amount is a legally binding commitment, and the tribunal's allowance for GE Power to revive the insolvency plea if BHEL defaults underscores the legal obligations and complexities inherent in such commercial agreements."

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    Aparna Banerjea
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 03:21 pm

