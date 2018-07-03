App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India bags Rs 468-cr orders from BHEL

As part of the order, GE Power will supply pressure parts equipment for the Patratu project at an order value of USD 52 million and to Udangudi thermal power projects at a value of USD 20.4 million, for onshore supply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GE Power India today said it has bagged twin boiler equipment orders from BHEL for supercritical thermal power projects in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore. "GE Power India has been awarded twin boiler equipment orders by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for supercritical thermal power projects in Patratu and Udangudi worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore exclusive of taxes (i.e. approximately USD 68.3 million)," the company said in a BSE filing.

BHEL is executing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a phase-I expansion of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd's (PVUNL) 2400 MW supercritical thermal power station at Patratu and for the first stage of a proposed 1,320 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Udangudi by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

As part of the order, GE Power will supply pressure parts equipment for the Patratu project at an order value of USD 52 million and to Udangudi thermal power projects at a value of USD 20.4 million, for onshore supply.

The equipment, including pressure parts, for both these projects will be sourced from GE's manufacturing facility in Durgapur, West Bengal.

related news

"This is a key milestone in our partnership with BHEL on supercritical boiler technology for thermal power plants. GE's advanced supercritical technology power equipment are fully compliant with the most stringent environmental norms....GE and BHEL's collaboration makes both companies stronger," Andrew DeLeone, Managing Director, GE Power India Ltd was quoted as saying in a statement.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Business #Companies #GE Power India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.