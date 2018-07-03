GE Power India bags Rs 468-cr orders from BHEL

GE Power India today said it has bagged twin boiler equipment orders from BHEL for supercritical thermal power projects in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore. "GE Power India has been awarded twin boiler equipment orders by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for supercritical thermal power projects in Patratu and Udangudi worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore exclusive of taxes (i.e. approximately USD 68.3 million)," the company said in a BSE filing.

BHEL is executing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a phase-I expansion of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd's (PVUNL) 2400 MW supercritical thermal power station at Patratu and for the first stage of a proposed 1,320 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Udangudi by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

As part of the order, GE Power will supply pressure parts equipment for the Patratu project at an order value of USD 52 million and to Udangudi thermal power projects at a value of USD 20.4 million, for onshore supply.

The equipment, including pressure parts, for both these projects will be sourced from GE's manufacturing facility in Durgapur, West Bengal.

"This is a key milestone in our partnership with BHEL on supercritical boiler technology for thermal power plants. GE's advanced supercritical technology power equipment are fully compliant with the most stringent environmental norms....GE and BHEL's collaboration makes both companies stronger," Andrew DeLeone, Managing Director, GE Power India Ltd was quoted as saying in a statement.