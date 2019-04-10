GE Power India bags Rs 142 crore order from NTPC

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) on April 10 said it has won Rs 142 crore order from state-run power producer NTPC for supply and installation of emission control equipments.

This is the first project awarded on such a large scale by NTPC to install low NOx (nitrogen oxides) combustion technology at its thermal power plant fleet, GEPIL said in a statement.

"We are truly delighted to have received this prestigious order from NTPC which is reflective of the commitment of GE towards helping the country address the critical issue of emission from the coal power plants," GE South Asia Clean Combustion Leader Lalit Sankrani said.

The low NOx combustion system will be delivered in a phased manner over a period of over 30 months, it added.

The projects that have been selected for installation of low NOx combustion systems includes super thermal power station at Mouda, Sipat, Vindhyachal, Simhadri, Vallur and Talcher.

The project involves in-combustion system modification of the boiler by staging the combustion air in the furnace to reduce the generation of fuel and thermal NOx during the combustion process, the statement added.

Earlier, in September 2018, GE was selected by NTPC and Tata Chemicals to upgrade two coal-fired boilers in India with low NOx firing system.