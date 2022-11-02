Garuda Aerospace signs MoU with IISc

Chennai-based Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to take up joint activities on technical drone and research operations, the company said on Wednesday.

Department of Aerospace Engineering would support Garuda Aerospace and IISc in future operations with the MoU being signed for a period of two years.

Building up cooperation between the parties in areas of recent developments in the surveillance application using drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and a large number of potential applications emerging for the benefit of the geography fieldwork surveys for government and society.

Collaborative operational and research projects in these areas may be taken up by Garuda Aerospace, DoAE and Indian Institute of Science, a press release from Garuda Aerospace said here.

"the association is a step towards realising the company's potential to provide developments of digital input processing packaging tools including yield estimation from a given image, diagnosis of crops, surveillance and mapping of fields and lands.." Garuda Aerospace founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

"We are happy and looking forward to working with one of the most dynamic drone manufacturers Garuda Aerospace.This partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones that will benefit the farmers.." IISC chief research scientist Control and Guidance, SN Omkar said.