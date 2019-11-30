App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:21 PM IST

GAIL to supply PNG in Doon

In five to six months, the firm will start supplying piped natural gas to 5,000 households in Chakrata, Dehradun, Doiwala, Kalsi, Rishikesh, Tyuni and Vikasnagar areas of Dehradun district, he added.

GAIL Gas Ltd will supply PNG to three lakh households in Dehradun district under the city gas distribution project. Making the announcement here on Friday, GAIL Gas Ltd Managing Director (Marketing) V Gautam said work on laying pipelines for the project will begin in a month.

The target is to cover three lakh households spread over an area of 3,088 square km in the district at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore in the next eight years.

Registeration of PNG consumers under the project will soon get under way, the MD said.

As laying pipelines from Haridwar to Dehradun is likely to take some time, PNG will be supplied in the district for the time being through de-compressed units (DCUs) of which 4-5 will be set up in Dehradun, Gautam said.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 02:45 pm

#GAIL

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

