GAIL to supply PNG in Doon

GAIL Gas Ltd will supply PNG to three lakh households in Dehradun district under the city gas distribution project. Making the announcement here on Friday, GAIL Gas Ltd Managing Director (Marketing) V Gautam said work on laying pipelines for the project will begin in a month.

In five to six months, the firm will start supplying piped natural gas to 5,000 households in Chakrata, Dehradun, Doiwala, Kalsi, Rishikesh, Tyuni and Vikasnagar areas of Dehradun district, he added.

The target is to cover three lakh households spread over an area of 3,088 square km in the district at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore in the next eight years.

Registeration of PNG consumers under the project will soon get under way, the MD said.