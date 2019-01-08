App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gail India seeks LNG cargo for January-February delivery

The cargo is for delivery over January 20 to February 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Gail (India) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late January to February, two industry sources said.

The cargo is for delivery over January 20 to February 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis, one of them said.

Offers are due by January 8, the source added.

India's state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) are also seeking LNG cargoes for delivery in the spot market, sources have said.
