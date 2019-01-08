Gail India seeks LNG cargo for January-February delivery

The cargo is for delivery over January 20 to February 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis.
Gail (India) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late January to February, two industry sources said.
The cargo is for delivery over January 20 to February 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis, one of them said.
Offers are due by January 8, the source added.
India's state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) are also seeking LNG cargoes for delivery in the spot market, sources have said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:29 am