Gail India offers US LNG cargoes for October-December: Sources

Gail (India) has offered three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point terminal in the United States, two industry sources said on August 8.
The cargoes are offered for loading over October, November and December, the sources said.
The tender closes on August 8, one source said.
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:40 pm