Future Group-Amazon: Delhi High Court stays arbitration proceedings before Singapore tribunal

In a significant move, the a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court has stayed the arbitration proceedings between Future group and Amazon going on before the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal until further orders.

The bench headed by high court’s chief justice was hearing an appeal filed by Future group after the Kishore Biyani-led companies faced a setback before a single-judge bench. The larger bench of the high court observed that the prima facie case was in favour of Future group.

The high court has agreed to hear the appeal on merits in detail on February 1 and in the meantime the court has stayed the further proceedings of arbitral tribunal as well as the single-judge’s order that dismissed Future group’s plea. The court observed that it would not be in the interest of justice if a stay was not granted as the balance of convenience also leaned in favour Future group.

Future group moved fast to file an appeal before a larger bench of the Delhi High Court within a day from a single-judge dismissing its plea seeking a direction for Singapore tribunal to hear the conglomerate’s application for arbitration termination on priority.

Future group and Amazon are embroiled in arbitration proceedings before a tribunal set up by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre over the issue of Future Retail Ltd entering into an asset sale deal with Reliance Industries. The asset sale deal remains stayed as on date.

Future group sought termination of the arbitration proceedings and filed an application before the tribunal citing the proceedings as irrelevant in light of the competition commission of India suspending its approval to the investment deal between Future Coupons Pvt Ltd and Amazon – the agreement that also provided for arbitration in case of any dispute.

Justice Amit Bansal of the Delhi High Court had, on January 4, delivered his ruling rejecting Future group’s pleas. The Singapore tribunal is scheduled to proceed with arbitration proceedings on issue of quantum of liability of Future group between January 5 and 7. Citing this urgency, the larger bench of the high court agreed to hear appeal urgently.

During the course of the hearing, Future group pressed for the same relief, that is, to seek a direction for the tribunal to hear its case on arbitration termination first than to proceed with the scheduled agenda.

Amazon yet again argued that regardless of CCI’s approval, the arbitration clause and agreements survive and proceedings cannot be terminated. The approval is not revoked but is merely kept in abeyance, Amazon’s counsel added. “The competition commission itself said that the proceedings of arbitration are different and are independent of each other,” Senior Counsel Gopal Subramanium, arguing for Amazon said.

Amazon also further clarified that the Singapore tribunal has not refused to hear the termination application but has agreed to accommodate the same after the scheduled agenda set out for January 5 to 7 is over.

The legal battle between Amazon and Future began back in 2020 when Amazon invoked arbitration after Future Retail announced its asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Retail. Amazon claimed that its deal with Future Coupons prevented Future Retail also, in capacity of related party, from entering into agreements with certain entities including the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani group. Future Retail claimed that it was not bound by the deal between Amazon and Future Retail’s promoter firm.

The asset sale deal between India’s two leading retailers was stayed by an emergency arbitrator in October 2020 and the validity of this order was finally affirmed by the Supreme Court in August 2021. While this merger remains stayed, Future group firm moved CCI accusing Amazon of withholding pertinent information leading to the CCI order of December which has now become basis for a fresh round of litigation.

