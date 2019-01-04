App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Consumer eyes Rs 100 crore revenue from ThinkSkin in 2 years

The body wash is priced at the rate of a soap as the company aims to upgrade customers from using soap to body wash

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Future Consumer aims to earn revenue of Rs 100 crore from its brand ThinkSkin in the next two years, said Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer.

“We will be launching a slew of newer products under our own brands,” she said.

She was speaking at an event held in Mumbai to launch Braille-friendly packaging for Future Consumer’s body wash brand, ThinkSkin. The brand was launched in early 2018.

Future Consumer is a part of Future Group operating in food and FMCG space with 27 brands in over 65 categories.

The body wash is priced at the rate of soap, as the company aims to upgrade customers from using soaps to body wash.

The launch of Braille packaging is in line with the company’s vision of representing FMCG 2.0 industry.

Braille-enabled ThinkSkin bottles are designed for easy access and recognition of the bottle for the visually impaired. The Braille packaged body washes will be available in Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GenNXT, Nilgris, Heritage and Easyday stores across India.

Commenting on the launch and on innovative packaging Biyani said, “We will soon introduce never seen before innovation in product and packaging that will take consumer experience to the next level.”

She also said Future Consumer will soon launch more Braille-friendly products in various other categories like spices, sauces and multiple home care products.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 06:17 pm

