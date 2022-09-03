Fuel Prices on September 3: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 3, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not raise petrol and diesel prices for almost five months now despite rising international oil prices.

Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance, as per the Reuters report.

The government on Tuesday halved the windfall tax on the export of diesel and scrapped the levy on jet fuel (ATF) shipments but raised the tax on domestically produced crude oil. The tax on the export of diesel was cut to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 11. Export of petrol will continue to attract nil tax. However, the tax on domestically produced crude oil was hiked to Rs 17,750 per tonne from Rs 17,000. This is the second cut in these taxes in as many weeks.

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

Oil prices climbed on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market.

Brent crude futures were up $1.59, or 1.7%, to $93.95 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.39, or 1.6%, to $88.00 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slid 3% to two-week lows in the previous session. Brent was on course for a weekly drop of 6.9%, and WTI of 5.2%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia – a group known as OPEC+ – are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of expected demand declines, though top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

OPEC+ is likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October at Monday's meeting, three OPEC+ sources said, although some sources would not rule out a production cut to bolster prices that have slid from sky-high levels hit earlier this year. Read More

G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to put in place a system designed to cap Russia's income from oil sales, an idea that the nations' leaders had promised to explore at their summit in June. Read Further