MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Fuel For India 2020: Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg Discuss India’s Digital Future | Key Highlights

Mukesh Ambani & Mark Zuckerberg strike a chord while discussing the future of digital India, ways to induce technology into the healthcare system, Dhirubhai Ambani’s legacy, and much more.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 10:35 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Digital India #Facebook #Mark Zukerberg #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #video
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.