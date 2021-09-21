Food safety regulator FSSAI introduces new logo for ‘vegan’ products

Photo credit: ANI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) of India on September 21 introduced a new logo to identify vegan products in the country on Tuesday. The new logo, green in colour, has a V inscribed in the middle with a small plant on top of it and Vegan written at the bottom. The design is such, informed FSSAI, that it resonates with the current logo (that has a dot in the middle of a square) for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products.

The food regulator already has logos for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, which are dots in green and brown colours, respectively.

“Earlier, we had logos for vegetarian (green dot) and non-vegetarian foods (brown dot). We have a growing movement towards veganism, so, we have come out with a vegan logo," FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal told ANI launching the logo.

Veganism is a lifestyle in which consumers abstain from using animal products in all forms including milk. The movement has been gaining steam in India of late and several companies have been launching products such as plant-based meat, plant-based beverages. GoodDot, Urban Platter, RAW Pressery, Epigamia, Ahimsa Food, Vegeta Gold and Vegitein are some of the companies catering to the segment.

The logo has been developed by Kruti Manish Rathore of Mount Caramel College, Bangalore, pursuing Masters in Food Science and Nutrition, under the guidance of Sangeeta Pandey.