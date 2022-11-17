Frozen foods category growing rapidly on e-commerce channel: Abhay Parnerkar of Godrej Tyson Foods

The frozen foods category, which has been unable to scale up in the country due to a lack of infrastructure, is witnessing rapid growth on the e-commerce channel, says Abhay Parnerkar, CEO of Godrej Tyson Foods. According to Parnerkar, the channel has outrun modern trade and general trade in terms of growth in recent years.

“Most of the FMCG segments are witnessing high growth on e-commerce but the consumer base for our category is largely urban and this has helped us grow on the channel,” he added.

Parnerkar shared that the channel also helps the category work around one of its biggest challenges, which is the lack of infrastructure such as refrigerators in general trade stores.

Parnerkar was speaking on the sidelines of a new product launch in Mumbai. The company on November 17 launched a new product, Crispy Potato Starz, under its brand Godrej Yummiez. The company has priced the product at Rs 125 for a 400-gram pack and Rs 225 for a 750-gram pack to penetrate deeper into the country.

“Given the constraints around infrastructure, we are trying to launch more affordable products. Secondly, our focus remains to generate higher growth from outlets in cities where we are already present, because in these locations the infrastructure is already established,” he added.

Overall, the company is targeting 30 percent growth in the category in the financial year 2023.

General trade remains the primary channel for most FMCG companies and accounts for over 80 percent of sales of the industry, according to industry estimates. Frozen foods, however, have been unable to scale up on the channel given the lack of infrastructure in general trade or kirana stores. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, propelled the category's growth on channels such as e-commerce as movement restrictions and lockdowns led to the adoption of the channel and increased at-home consumption of packaged food products. E-commerce, currently, contributes about 5-7 percent of sales of top FMCG companies such as HUL, Dabur, ITC (quarterly filings) as compared to below one percent in the pre-pandemic period (Nielsen data). According to industry experts, McCain, Venky’s, Godrej Yummiez and Sumeru are the top brands in the frozen foods category and command about 60-70 percent market share. A 2019 report by internet-focused consulting firm RedSeer Analytics pegs the frozen foods segment to be valued at Rs 1,500 crore in India.

Devika Singh

