 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Frozen foods category growing rapidly on e-commerce channel: Abhay Parnerkar of Godrej Tyson Foods

Devika Singh
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Speaking on the sidelines of a new product launch, Abhay Parnerkar, CEO of Godrej Tyson Foods shares how e-commerce is helping the frozen foods category grow further.

The frozen foods category, which has been unable to scale up in the country due to a lack of infrastructure, is witnessing rapid growth on the e-commerce channel, says Abhay Parnerkar, CEO of Godrej Tyson Foods. According to Parnerkar, the channel has outrun modern trade and general trade in terms of growth in recent years.

“Most of the FMCG segments are witnessing high growth on e-commerce but the consumer base for our category is largely urban and this has helped us grow on the channel,” he added.

Parnerkar shared that the channel also helps the category work around one of its biggest challenges, which is the lack of infrastructure such as refrigerators in general trade stores.

Parnerkar was speaking on the sidelines of a new product launch in Mumbai. The company on November 17 launched a new product, Crispy Potato Starz, under its brand Godrej Yummiez. The company has priced the product at Rs 125 for a 400-gram pack and Rs 225 for a 750-gram pack to penetrate deeper into the country.

“Given the constraints around infrastructure, we are trying to launch more affordable products. Secondly, our focus remains to generate higher growth from outlets in cities where we are already present, because in these locations the infrastructure is already established,” he added.

Overall, the company is targeting 30 percent growth in the category in the financial year 2023.