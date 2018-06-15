From peel-off masks to 'below the belt' hygiene products, men's hygiene goes beyond shaving kit

With the urban male becoming more and more conscious about personal hygiene and grooming, corporates and startups are exploring the men’s cosmetics segment.

From peel-off masks to specialised beard gels and oils dedicated to men, Indian companies are developing a host of products designed to make men more stylish and classy.

According to India Men's Grooming Market Outlook, 2023 by Research and Markets, the Indian men's grooming market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% between FY2018-2019 and FY2021-22.

There has been an obvious shift from unisex products to gender-specific products and men couldn’t be happier. While most brands dealing with men’s grooming product have taken care of face wash, innovative shaving kits and bath and body products, the latest market trend in the segment includes a special focus on upkeep of the beard.

Ahmedabad-based Beardo for instance offers a wide range of beard grooming products. With annual sales to the tune of Rs 100 crore, this company, founded in 2016, sells products ranging from beard and mustache wax, temporary colour for beard to beard oil and beard wash.

“Men are no longer shy about the fact that they might be carrying a lip balm or a fairness face wash or any other grooming product in their bags. The millenials have opened up to the idea of grooming and our products are targetted at them. While beard is one area urban men are fascinated about, we are also starting a range of peel off masks because just like women, even men are upbeat about skin exfoliation,” said Ashutosh Volani, founder, Beardo.

Surprisingly, there are brand that cater to a particular community as well. Mumbai-based Singh Styled offers products and services, helping Sikhs to groom and style their beard, turbans and hair. “Grooming helps to mould one’s own individual style creatively and our online platform provides this fine opportunity to Sikhs across the world,” said co-founder Charanjeev Singh.

Best sellers at Singh Styled include the beard setter, beard oil and beard wash that sell at Rs 399 each. They also offer a kit they call they call the Beardmen kit at a price of Rs 999. With the success of these products Singh Styled is also coming up the Junior Singh Styled box for boys between 9 and 13 years.

Singh Styled currently ship their products to Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Far and Middle East, and Africa.

According to Singh men’s grooming is a Rs 5000 crore market and has the potential to grow four times in the next five years.

But is it just the beard that men are setting right? The Research and Markets report suggest that overall men's grooming is segmented into men's shaving products market, beard care market, men's skin care market, men's hair care market and men's fragrance market.

Taking care of the shaving nitty-gritty are brands like Ustraa by Happily Unmarried, The Bombay Shaving company and The Man Company. While demand for men’s grooming products are on the rise, the average spend in the segment also drives its growth northwards.

“Men’s grooming is an evolving category and until three years back an urban male would spend around Rs 500 on his personal grooming items in every month and half is now spending close to Rs 1000 in the same time,” said Hitesh Dhingra, co-founder of The Man Company .

Interestingly there are intimate care products for men doing the rounds of Indian market too. Popular e-commerce platforms like Nykaa and Amazon sell products from UK based The Below the Belt Grooming. The brand sells a range of products that include The Below the Belt Grooming for men gel for a clean and dry groin in various flavours and Below the Belt Instant Clean Spray again for intimate areas.

Jumping on to the bandwagon, FMCG giants are betting on these grooming startups.

For instance, Marico, which sells brands like Parachute and Livon, has acquired a 40% stake in Beardo, Emami is acquiring a 30% stake in Helios Lifestyle. Helios owns the fast-growing male grooming brand The Man Company. Wipro on the other hand has invested an undisclosed amount in Happily Unmarried and the latest addition includes a tie up between Hindustan Unilever and Amazon. They are co-developing a line of male grooming product under the Brylcreem brand.