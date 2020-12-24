From nursing homes to corporate hospitals, how private healthcare has managed Covid-19

Aster DM Healthcare | Company selected Cayman Islands to set up Clinical Excellence hub for the Western Hemisphere. (Image: asterdmhealthcare.com)

Note to Readers: This is second and final part of our two-part series on India’s healthcare system. Part 1 took a deep dive into the system from the perspective of two Covid patients

JC Sekar, 63, a general physician, has been running Sobha Clinic, a typical rural primary care nursing home, for over three decades in a Vadamadurai village, 17 km from the historic town of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

The nursing home is equipped with a lab and x-ray, and also provides inpatient services with 20 beds attached. The nursing home employs 20 people, of whom 16 are nursing assistants and the rest non-clinical staff. Sekar even maintains computerised records of his patients.

The nursing home is popular in that area and handles a heavy load of outpatients. Sekar says he works for more than 12 hours attending patients and often has to skip lunch.

The popularity of his clinic stems from quality care and the personal touch with patients that Sekar has become known for over the years. Another major reason is affordability; Sekar charges just Rs 50 per outpatient consultation.

Private primary care providers struggle

Private medical practitioners such as Sekar and their nursing homes form the backbone of primary and secondary healthcare in rural and urban India.

According to the National Health Policy (2017) report, only 1 in 5 Indians in rural India uses outpatient services at government health facilities due to the perception of substandard care, non-availability of essential services and drugs, and absenteeism.

But unlike their larger peers, who are more resilient in terms of finances, resources and clout, Covid-19 has put many private nursing homes in a difficult situation. Sekar says he had to shut down his clinic for 10 days beginning March 23, when the government announced the lockdown. The district collector later permitted nursing homes to open, on condition they take safety measures.

Sekar says he decided to open his clinic when many of his younger peers in the district were not ready to do so fearing infection. Primary care providers are known to be at much higher risk of getting infected by Covid-19 as they are the first ones to see patients.

Opening the clinic wasn’t easy. Sekar had to put in place a series of measures to protect staff from getting infected. He ensured that the staff had sufficient protective gear such as PPEs, face masks and sanitisers all of which were scarce during the initial months of the pandemic. He shifted his outpatient consultation outdoors and even got a temporary pandal erected so that patients didn’t have to suffer in the heat. The staff worked in two groups, spelling each other every two weeks. The nursing home also had to forgo inpatient services during that period.

Despite all these measures, there was a lingering fear and the staff had to be motivated. “I have insured everyone, and assured them I will take care of them if they fall sick,” Sekar explained.

Sekar was able to rally his staff but patients footfalls plummeted as they were not able to travel due to the lockdown. Telemedicine hadn’t caught up in rural areas in a big way so they had no way to easily access healthcare.

All this came at a cost, of course, particularly the safety measures, even as OPD footfalls went down to a trickle and the IPD remained shut. “Laying off people isn’t an option, as families are dependent on these people,” Sekar said.

For 3-4 months he paid the staff and for maintenance of the clinic from his savings. He was determined to keep the clinic running and available to anyone who needed care. “Society gave me so much, I should give it back,” he says. “Old people were pooling and hiring private transport during those days to come to my clinic; this was motivating.”

Since Diwali, Sekar nursing home has resumed inpatient services with 10 beds in action, and outpatient footfalls close to normal.

Sekar says the health of many patients has been deteriorating during Covid-19, especially people with chronic diseases. “They haven’t managed their high blood sugar and hypertension well, so we are seeing complications,” he explained.

Large corporate hospitals more resilient

Sekar’s nursing home isn’t alone, as many nursing homes have struggled, and their businesses haven’t fully recovered from Covid-19. The pandemic hasn’t been easy for their larger peers either. The steep fall in OPD volumes and planned surgeries and Covid infection protocols meant staggering staff shifts. In addition, fixed overheads such as salaries, power, electricity, rentals and cost of capital have hit the industry in a big way.

But large corporate hospitals have been able to tide over the situation, as they were able to adapt much faster. Most returned to profitability or narrowed their losses substantially in the second quarter of FY21 (see graphic).

Large corporate hospitals were quick to embrace telemedicine. In addition, their scale, ability to cut costs and vertical diversification — a presence across segments such diagnostics, pharmacies and homecare — helped them quickly tide over the slump.

The Covid cases helped them offset the loss of revenue from non-Covid care. The easing of lockdowns by the second quarter of FY21 also brought in cases of non-Covid care, especially elective surgeries that had been deferred.

Back in the black

After reporting a loss of Rs 267 crore in Q1FY21, India’s largest private healthcare provider, Apollo Hospitals, is back in the black, posting a profit of Rs 65.6 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue jumped 27.2 percent to Rs 2,772 crore, indicating a substantial recovery from Q1FY1, and inching towards the pre-Covid level of Rs 2,844 crore. There was a drop of 12.4 percent YoY in employee expenses.

Fortis Healthcare, too, has returned to profitability, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 15.5 crore in Q2FY21 versus a loss of Rs 187.9 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose Rs 994.7 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 606 crore in the previous quarter of FY21.

Max Healthcare reported a profit of Rs 13 crore in Q2FY21 against a net loss of Rs 314 crore during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenues rose 150 percent to Rs 691.3 crore.

ICRA Ratings’ recent report says that large corporate hospitals have reduced costs to the extent of 15-20 percent, and the largest cost rationalisation has happened in doctor and employee expenses, the largest cost for hospitals.

“The ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) and margins from the treatment of Covid-19 patients is much lower than that of electives and the margins from Covid-19 patients were further impacted due to the price caps placed by certain State governments; nonetheless, the contribution margin from treatment of Covid-19 patients has been positive and it has cushioned the pressure on profitability during these challenging times due to a sharp drop in electives and medical tourism,” the ICRA report said.

The rating agency expects the occupancy of hospital companies to rise to 60 percent in FY22 from the projected occupancy level of 52 percent in FY21

Industry executives, however, lament that the price caps of governments are out of tune with the ground reality and economics. They say the caps are based on political considerations and while large corporate hospitals may weather the pandemic better, this isn’t true for smaller standalone hospitals.

“The price caps by the government were done keeping the public and patients' interest in mind, but there should have been some consideration based on costing studies of services,” says Rajendra Patankar, CEO of Pune-based Jupiter Hospitals.

Another executive, who didn’t want to be named, told Moneycontrol that an adverse regulatory environment has hastened the speed of consolidation in the hospital industry. In November, Manipal Hospitals acquired Columbia Asia Hospitals, making it the fourth-largest hospital network with 7,300 beds, 4,000 doctors and 10,000 employees.

That acquisition is in continuation of a large-scale consolidation taking place in India’s hospital sector. Last year, Radiant Life Care, backed by PE firm KKR, bought Max Hospitals, making it the second-largest healthcare chain in India. IHH Healthcare’s acquisition of Fortis is one of the largest deals in recent times.

A large hospital chain will unlock economies of scale, bring in operational efficiency and ensure effective utilisation of resources, something smaller hospitals are not in a position to do.

“But lower competition isn't a good news for the common man,” the executive cited earlier said.

‘Not a straightforward recovery’

Malini Aisola, Co-Convenor, All India Drugs Action Network (AIDAN), a network of health NGOs and activists, says that the recovery of corporate hospitals has not always been straightforward.

“Regular wards were converted to high-dependency units; there was expansion of ICUs and also cost cutting measures like reducing the salary of healthcare workers and consultants. It’s also a story of piling costs on patients,” Aisola said.

A high-dependency unit in a hospital is one where patients can be cared for more extensively than in a normal ward, but not to the point of intensive care.

“The behaviour of the private hospitals is completely opportunistic. There has been overbilling. The trend has intensified during Covid. There have been arbitrary charges that have been added,” Aisola asserted.