business From Hyderabad to Redmond: The rise & rise of Microsoft chairman & CEO Satya Nadella From an engineer with roots in Hyderabad to the head of the second most valuable company in the world.That is the incredible story of Satya Nadella, who is now chairman and CEO of Microsoft, making him the first person in 2 decades to hold both positions, after Bill Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000.. His elevation as chairman is a testament to the confidence and trust that the company has reposed in Nadella, barely 7 years after he took charge as CEO. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth with this special report