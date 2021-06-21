MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am

business

From Hyderabad to Redmond: The rise & rise of Microsoft chairman & CEO Satya Nadella

From an engineer with roots in Hyderabad to the head of the second most valuable company in the world.That is the incredible story of Satya Nadella, who is now chairman and CEO of Microsoft, making him the first person in 2 decades to hold both positions, after Bill Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000.. His elevation as chairman is a testament to the confidence and trust that the company has reposed in Nadella, barely 7 years after he took charge as CEO. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth with this special report

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.