Freshworks ropes in former Oracle executive Prakash Ramamurthy as Chief Product Officer

Chennai-based Software-as-a-Service firm Freshworks has appointed former Oracle executive Prakash Ramamurthy as its Chief Product Officer.

Ramamurthy will look at Freshwork's overall product strategy, development and go-to-market efforts.

Ramamurthy was Senior Vice-President of product development and General Manager of Oracle Cloud systems management and security products. Before Oracle, he served as chief product and technology officer at LifeLock and helped propel the company through a successful IPO in 2012.

Freshworks is preparing for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and exploring both NYSE and NASDAQ for listing, Girish Mathrubootham told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of SaaSBoomi event in Chennai recently.

For the year-ended March 2019, Freshworks registered a profit of Rs 30 crore. For FY18, the company registered a net profit of Rs 17 crore. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 408 crore, up from Rs 259 crore for the same period in 2018.