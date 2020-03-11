App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Housing.com

Freshworks ropes in former Oracle executive Prakash Ramamurthy as Chief Product Officer

Ramamurthy will look at Freshwork's overall product strategy, development and go-to-market efforts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chennai-based Software-as-a-Service firm Freshworks has appointed former Oracle executive Prakash Ramamurthy as its Chief Product Officer.

Ramamurthy will look at Freshwork's overall product strategy, development and go-to-market efforts.

Ramamurthy was Senior Vice-President of product development and General Manager of Oracle Cloud systems management and security products. Before Oracle, he served as chief product and technology officer at LifeLock and helped propel the company through a successful IPO in 2012.

Close

Freshworks is preparing for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and exploring both NYSE and NASDAQ for listing, Girish Mathrubootham told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of SaaSBoomi event in Chennai recently.

For the year-ended March 2019, Freshworks registered a profit of Rs 30 crore. For FY18, the company registered a net profit of Rs 17 crore. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 408 crore, up from Rs 259 crore for the same period in 2018.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Freshworks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.