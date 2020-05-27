App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

Along with its associate companies, Essilor employs 5,000 people in India and exports optical products to Europe, the US and Canada.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Essilor, the France-based manufacturer of prescription ophthalmic lenses, said it's focusing on rebuilding its business in India, along with the larger ecosystem that includes its customers, mainly the small independent retail opticians and suppliers who are battered by the coronavirus lockdown.

"I think this (COVID-19) is a major shock to the optical industry," said Maarten Geraets, CEO, South Asia, Essilor.

"India is slowly opening up again; our first focus was on ensuring the safety of our employees, followed by a focus on sustaining and rebuilding the optical business. Also, we need to stand by our customers and suppliers to help them survive and get through this," Geraets said.

Close

Essilor has been a dominant player in India's ophthalmic lens market. Along with its associate companies, Essilor in India employs up to 5,000 people and exports optical products to Europe, the US and Canada. Geraets said the export business also took a hit.

related news

The company works with thousands of self-employed opticians who operate stores and provide employment to others. With spectacle lenses not deemed as essential, the operations of the company and thousands of opticians had to shut down across the country during the lockdown. The eye care also suffered, as out-patient consultations and surgeries have been postponed. Eye care surgeries fall under elective surgeries.

Geraets, however, expressed optimism over the business rebounding in India.

He cites examples of China and South Korea, where the company's business is getting very close to what they were doing pre-crisis, from a few weeks after opening up.

"People have to fix their broken pair of spectacles, or have to get a new pair of lenses because their eyesight may have changed in the last few months. The bounce-back will be quite good for us. The customers and suppliers are with us in that journey," Geraets said.

He also points to France - the home market that was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as the lockdown was being lifted opticians are opening the stores, and 90 percent are back in business, and labs have started supplying.

To get back to business, Essilor in India has launched a comprehensive programme called 'Suraksha Package'. It includes training and protocols on how to reorganise stores in tune with COVID-19 infection control, social distancing, and hygiene. It also provides digital tools and helps customers who face cash flow problems.

Geraets said they used lockdown as an opportunity to do customer connect through online training on products, solutions and business aspects. The company also has accelerated a couple of projects on digitalisation.

The company plans to make its products available at competitive prices and launch new brands and solutions focused on COVID-19-related eye care challenges. They have plans to bring products to reduce the eye strain caused by blue light emanating from screens. The company is also working on making relevant anti-fogging solutions available in the market. People who are wearing masks have been having the problem of fog on spectacles.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Coronavirus pandemic | 18 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, count rises to 1,639: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 18 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, count rises to 1,639: BMC

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.