 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

French defence group Thales to hire 550 people in India for engineering centres

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

In total, the group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles for its engineering operations in India.

French defence and technology group Thales plans to hire 12,000 new staff globally, including over 500 people in India for its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida as there is strong demand across its product range.

The hiring comes against the backdrop of the company supporting its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.

In total, the group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

Thales job profiles for its India offices: