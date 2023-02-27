French defence group Thales to hire 550 people in India for engineering centres

French defence and technology group Thales plans to hire 12,000 new staff globally, including over 500 people in India for its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida as there is strong demand across its product range.

The hiring comes against the backdrop of the company supporting its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.

In total, the group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

Thales job profiles for its India offices:

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles for its engineering operations in India. For its sites in Noida and Bengaluru, the defence group is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe. At these sites, Thales is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help build a safer, greener, more inclusive world, the company said in a statement. Related stories Toyota production up 9% in January, chip pain still lingers

Taking Stock | Sensex down 175 points, Nifty below 17,400; realty, banks outperform On gender balance in the workplace, Thales said in 2022, women accounted for 25 percent of new hires in India, and represented 22 percent of the Group's India workforce. The group also updated on internship offers in its India offices. Thales said that In India, 80 students have already joined the company as interns this month, adding that each year, about 80 percent of the students on work-study and internship programmes are hired in engineering roles on fixed or indefinite-term contracts. Meanwhile, in an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, CEO Patrice Caine said that over the past eight years Thales, which has a total staff strength of 80,000 of which 40,000 in France, had recruited 5,000 to 8,000 people per year and that last year already it had hired 11,500 new staff. Caine said that all the firm's activities - defence and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security, were growing strongly. "The company is a reflection of its markets, which are all seeing dynamic growth, with needs growing in all our fields of activity," he said. President Emmanuel Macron said in January that French military spending would increase by more than a third in coming years, with the 2024-2030 military budget set to rise to 413 billion euros ($447 billion), up from 295 billion euros in the 2019-2025 period as the army adapts to a new security environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moneycontrol News