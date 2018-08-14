French consumer brand Thomson eyes Rs 600 crore revenue from India in FY19

French consumer electronics brand Thomson that made a re-entry into the Indian market in FY19 through its television business is eyeing revenues of Rs 600 crore this financial year.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL (exclusive licensing partner of Thomson) said they have already seen sales of 30,000 units in June within 45 days of the launch.

"We are anticipating a good growth in sales in the upcoming festive season and will also be launching new models for the market," he added.

Thomson TVs are sold only through the e-commerce website, Flipkart and Marwah said the plan is to continue with this arrangement. He said they will not be setting up offline stores to sell the products.

It is sold across 14,000 pin codes across India and the 35 warehouses of Flipkart across India has led to the reduction in delivery time.

There has been equal demand from both rural as well as urban markets and among the different models, Marwah said the 4K television is their highest selling product.

However, the high rate of taxes on large-end television sets has been a cause for concern.

"The 32-inch to 40-inch television category is the most popular and constitutes a majority of the country's television market. However, the goods and services tax (GST) rate for this segment is still at 28 percent. This is among the highest in the world," he added.

Thomson was one of the top premium CRT brands in Indian early 2000s. At present, smart television including the LED TVs is the top-selling in the country across markets. All Thomson television models for the Indian market are being manufactured in India by Super Plastronics, with which Thomson has an exclusive licensing agreement.