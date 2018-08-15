Freedom sales: From airlines to ecommerce, check out all the offers on August 15

BUREAUCRACY AT PLAY | A typical bureaucratic way of execution -- bundling sale of loss-making AI with profitable arm Air India Express. AI made a loss of Rs 5,765 crores in FY17 against AI Express’ profit of Rs 297 crores. Both would have been attractive but only individually to different set of buyers.

When it comes to sales and offers, companies consider Independence Day as one of the best periods to attract consumers towards their products through lucrative deals. And this year too firms put their best foot forward in order to woo shoppers.

From air to online, many companies have a lot to offer to their customers on August 15.

Airlines have come up with discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets and 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer.

Air India is offering attractive discount on flight tickets across airline's network. Domestic carrier GoAir also extended its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale' offer till August 15, 2018.

E-commerce offers

Flipkart, Tata CliQ and PayTm Mall are offering discounts and offers across varied product range to celebrate the special occasion.

TaTa CliQ under its Cliqtronium sale is providing discount and deals on popular smartphone brands including Apple, Vivo etc.

Meanwhile, PayTm is also offering good deals on leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Honor and more.

In addition, the Chinese brand, Xiaomi is also hosting Independence Day Sale 2018 on its official site.

Jabong began its Fashion Freedom Sale from August 11 which will continue till August 15 wherein 60 to 80 per cent of discount is offered. Moreover, a 10 per cent cashback for up to Rs 500 on ICICI debit and credit cards is available on the products.

The Paytm Mall began its ‘Freedom Cashback Sale’ on August 8 which will end on August 15. Some of the cashback deals available are-

- Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on iPhones and other smartphones

- Up to Rs 20,000 cashback on laptops and mobile phone accessories

- Up to 60 per cent discount on MRP of TVs, ACs and other home appliances

Snapdeal via its ‘Deals of India sale’, from August 10 to August 15, is offering discounts up to 80 per cent, along with 20 per cent instant cashback.

Myntra’s ‘Right to Fashion Sale’ has discounts available for almost all products including western wear, ethnic wear, footwear category, earphones and headphones. The offer will end on August 15.

Whether its air travel or online shopping, this August 15 consumers have many options to spend their money in the best possible way without burning a hole in their pockets.