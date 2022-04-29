Fratelli Wines conferred with the Super: Best Family Business Led by a Woman

Fratelli Wines has been conferred with the Super: Best Family Business Led by a Woman at Moneycontrol’s India Family Business Awards 2021. Puja Sekhri has steered the company successfully through turbulent years after her husband and co-founder Kapil Sekhri’s untimely death in 2020. The company last year launched the rebranded version of its varietal wines with new stylised labels under Puja Sekhri’s supervision, which was well received.

Founded in 2007 by the Secci brothers Alessio and Andrea from Italy, India’s Sekhri siblings Kapil and Gaurav, and Mohite-Patil brothers Ranjit and Arjun, Fratelli Wines’ mission was to take Indian wine to the world. The company produces all its wine in Akola, a town in Solapur district of Maharashtra. Fratelli Wines today is the second-most widely distributed wine company in the country. It has 32 domestic labels in its portfolio and its selection is now available across 27 states and Union territories. Fratelli Wines went international in 2018 and now also exports wines to countries like France and the Netherlands.

The brand, which caters to the affordable as well as mid-premium segments and is available at price points ranging all the way from Rs 150 to Rs 4,000, has come out with innovations such as wine in cans with an aim to target millennials. It has also been able to forge high-value collaborations such as the one with Jean Charles Boisset, one of the leading wine companies of the world. Fratelli also entered the artisanal cheese business in collaboration with Chennai-based Kirke Cheese which sells the dairy product under the Kase brand in 2020. In keeping with its high-flying ambitions, Fratelli is the only Indian wine to be on the menu of airline Vistara for its international sectors. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 123 crore in the financial year 2021 (FY21) compared to a little over Rs 119 crore in FY19.