Franklin Templeton inks pact to acquire 100% stake in Lexington Partners for $1.75 billion

Franklin Resources Inc, the investment management firm operating as Franklin Templeton, on November 1 announced an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Lexington Partners LP, a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds.

"Franklin Templeton is acquiring 100 percent of Lexington from its current owners, for aggregate cash payments of $1.75 billion, made up of $1 billion at close and additional payments totaling $750 million over the next three years," the company said in an official release.

Lexington will operate as a specialist investment manager within Franklin Templeton with its current management team continuing in their roles post transaction.

"As part of the transaction, Lexington partners and employees will simultaneously be granted a 25 percent ownership stake in Lexington vesting over five years and $338 million of performance-based cash retention awards to be paid out over approximately five years," the release added.

The transaction will be funded from Franklin Templeton’s existing balance sheet resources and is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2022, the company said.

"This acquisition will bolster Franklin Templeton’s alternative asset capabilities," the company said in a statement.

It will complement its existing strengths in real estate, private credit, and hedge fund strategies, at a time when investors are increasingly allocating capital across the full spectrum of alternative asset offerings, it added.

“This acquisition will position us to capitalize on the highly sought after secondary private equity market, an area of growth that complements Franklin Templeton’s existing alternative asset capabilities to meet the growing appetite of our clients for alternative asset management around the globe," said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

Since its founding in 1994, Lexington has established itself as one of the world’s largest and most successful independent managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds.

Lexington has raised in excess of $55 billion in aggregate commitments from more than 1,000 institutional investors, deploying capital across more than 4,500 secondary, co-investment and primary interests.

Lexington is currently investing from its $14 billion flagship global secondary fund, its $2.7 billion middle market secondary fund and its $3.2 billion co-investment vehicle.

A global firm with current fee-based AUM of $34 billion, Lexington has eight offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing including New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, São Paulo and Luxembourg. Lexington’s 35 partners and principals average 17 years of alternative investment experience and more than 14 years together at Lexington.

Commenting on the acquisition deal, Wil Warren, president of Lexington, said, “The strategic and cultural fit between Franklin Templeton and Lexington is ideal."

"This transaction provides for long-term continuity and stability for our investors, management team and employees. Furthermore, the transaction has been structured to provide significant ongoing ownership of Lexington by our team, providing continued strong alignment with our limited partners. We are very excited to partner with Franklin Templeton to grow and innovate in our market segments, as we have over the past 27 years," Warren added.

Tom Gahan, Head of Alternatives at Franklin Templeton, said, “Adding Lexington’s leading private equity expertise alongside the real estate strength of Clarion Partners, the private credit capabilities of Benefit Street Partners and the hedge fund offerings of K2 Advisors provides Franklin Templeton with a substantial and diverse alternative asset platform.”

Franklin Templeton has demonstrated a commitment to expanding its alternative asset management business, through a combination of both acquisitions and organic growth.

With the addition of Lexington, Franklin Templeton’s alternative assets under management are expected to be approximately $200 billion at the time of transaction close, the company's statement noted.

For the acqusition deal, Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC, BofA Securities, and Citi served as financial advisors to Franklin Templeton, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Lexington Partners, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to the Trust representing Lexington’s founder and majority shareholder.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Lexington, whereas, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Lexington’s majority shareholder, the statement said.