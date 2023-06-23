Foxconn-Vedanta asked to resubmit semiconductor manufacturing proposal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on June 23, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the government has requested the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture to resubmit their semiconductor manufacturing proposal under the new window. The decision aims to enable a fresh evaluation of their proposal.

"The new window allows for a reevaluation of the proposal, requiring them to resubmit it," said the minister.

When discussing the rationale behind this request, the Electronics and IT minister highlighted that the qualification criteria, originally established when the program was first initiated around one and a half years ago, have undergone significant changes.

He further explained that the composition of the industry has also witnessed notable transformations.

"There is a clear understanding within the semiconductor industry that the entire range of nanometers, from 8 to 19 nanometers, will play a crucial role in the future due to the growth of the telecom and power electronics sectors," the minister said.

"The modifications made in the semiconductor progress reflect these changes. As a result, we have requested all earlier applicants to revise and resubmit their proposals accordingly."