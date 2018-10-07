Foxconn restarts talks to set up mobile facility in Odisha

After a gap of two years, Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturing company Foxconn has reinitiated talks with the Odisha government to set up a mobile manufacturing unit in the state.

As per a Business Standard report, top company executives at the electronics giant recently held discussions with Odisha Principal Secretary (industries) Sanjeev Chopra.

The company, which is known for assembling iPhones, is yet to specify its proposed manufacturing plan and the capital it wants to invest in the project. The Odisha government on the other hand, is looking for potential companies that would set up manufacturing units for mobile devices and other gadgets in the state.

Talks about the project initially started in June 2016, when the company had identified a coastal site in Odisha to manufacture cellular handsets. However, the plan is believed to have not materialised.

The government is reportedly looking to take matters forward after meeting with the company's top executives. It could also send a delegation to Foxconn’s Chennai unit. The delegation will visit and study the ecosystem of the facility. On the basis of which, it would make an assessment of the best incentives that can be offered to the company for setting up a plant in the state.

Foxconn had in 2015 announced an investment of $5 billion to set up a manufacturing unit to produce mobile phones and allied components in Odisha. The proposal was expected to help create 50,000 jobs by 2020.

At present, Foxconn India manufactures televisions as well as Xiaomi and Nokia-branded mobile devices at its plants in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.