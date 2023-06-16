Foxconn plans to set up EV factory in India this year

The logo of Foxconn

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, is set to venture into electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in India this year, a report said on June 16, looking to join a booming segment as the government pushes for cleaner transport.

India will assist with the setting up of a production line this year to provide two-wheeled EV manufacturing services that will cater to the market in Southeast Asia, the Economic Times said, citing Foxconn's annual report published on May 31.

An Indian delegation is reportedly set to visit Taiwan to meet Foxconn's executives to discuss the company’s EV plans.

During a visit of top Foxconn executives last year, officials from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh discussed EV manufacturing plans.

Vedanta and Foxconn, best known for manufacturing half of the world’s Apple products, announced a joint venture to manufacture semiconductors in India in February 2022.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu's first visit to India last year prompted a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the alignment of Foxconn's EV manufacturing efforts with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions.