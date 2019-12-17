App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortune India 500 gets new topper; here are the top 10 companies

This new topper became the first privately-held company and the only one to beat the state-run IOC,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
10| Tata Consultancy Services | Revenue: Rs 1,50,774 crore (Image: Reuters)

9| Coal India | Revenue: Rs 1,52,271.30 crore (Image: PTI)

8| Tata Steel | Revenue: Rs 1,59,835.46 crore (Image: Reuters)

7| Rajesh Exports | Revenue: Rs 1,75,830.66 (Image: Reuters/ Representative Image)

6| Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Revenue: Rs 3,02,806.71 crore (Image: Reuters)

5| Tata Motors | Revenue: Rs 3,03,227.41 crore (Image: Reuters)

4| State Bank of India | Revenue: Rs 3,30,687.36 crore (Image: Reuters)

3| Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | Revenue: Rs 4,36,057.04 crore (Image: Reuters)

2| Indian Oil Corporation | Revenue: Rs 5,35,793.18 crore (Image: Reuters)

1| Reliance Industries | Revenue: Rs 5,80,553 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
1| Reliance Industries | Revenue: Rs 5,80,553 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:29 am

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corporation #Reliance Industries

