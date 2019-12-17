Fortune India 500 gets new topper; here are the top 10 companies

This new topper became the first privately-held company and the only one to beat the state-run IOC, Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10| Tata Consultancy Services | Revenue: Rs 1,50,774 crore (Image: Reuters) 2/10 9| Coal India | Revenue: Rs 1,52,271.30 crore (Image: PTI) 3/10 8| Tata Steel | Revenue: Rs 1,59,835.46 crore (Image: Reuters) 4/10 7| Rajesh Exports | Revenue: Rs 1,75,830.66 (Image: Reuters/ Representative Image) 5/10 6| Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Revenue: Rs 3,02,806.71 crore (Image: Reuters) 6/10 5| Tata Motors | Revenue: Rs 3,03,227.41 crore (Image: Reuters) 7/10 4| State Bank of India | Revenue: Rs 3,30,687.36 crore (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3| Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | Revenue: Rs 4,36,057.04 crore (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2| Indian Oil Corporation | Revenue: Rs 5,35,793.18 crore (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1| Reliance Industries | Revenue: Rs 5,80,553 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:29 am