Fortis hospitals to be renamed as Parkway after parent IHH's leading brand

Fortis Healthcare, on August 14 said its board has given in-principle approval to rename the company and its subsidiaries as Parkway, a leading brand of the parent IHH Healthcare.

"The Company and its subsidiaries propose to, discontinue the use of ‘Fortis’, ‘La Femme’ and ‘SRL’ as part of their corporate name, brand and logo," said Fortis Healthcare in a statement.

However, the rebranding exercise will be subject to requisite approvals and directions from the Supreme Court and the receipt of all requisite corporate and other approvals.

SRL, the diagnostics arm would have a new neutral brand name, brand and logo, unrelated to the IHH Group and the Fortis brand, for use in the diagnostics business.

"The rebranding decision was taken as the current brand license agreements expire in April/May 2021, and most importantly to reinforce the complete disassociation of the company from its erstwhile promoters," Fortis said in a statement.

Fortis said it has conducted brand research which showed a positive response and preference for the ‘Parkway’ brand as compared to a neutral brand or any other brand of IHH Healthcare, the parent of Northern TK Venture, the promoter of the Company with 31 percent shareholding.

"Parkway is a well renowned and internationally acclaimed brand in the field of healthcare, belonging to the IHH group. The IHH group operates more than 15,000 licensed beds across 78 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide and is Asia’s largest integrated private healthcare provider," Fortis said.

Dissociating with erstwhile promoters

HH Healthcare acquired a 31 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare in August 2018 by paying $1.1 billion in a bidding process overseen by an independent board. However, it couldn't make progress on its mandatory open offer to acquire a 26 percent stake due to a Supreme Court stay order.

The apex court blocked the open offer on a plea filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, which is trying to enforce a Rs 3,500 crore arbitration award it won in a Singapore tribunal against Fortis’ erstwhile promoters, brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

“This is the culmination of the extensive overhaul and strengthening of the governance processes initiated by the reconstituted Board in 2018, and is a reinforcement of our efforts to completely disassociate ourselves from the erstwhile promoters of the Company," said Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman of Fortis.

Moneycontrol early this month reported about Mitsui & Co, IHH Healthcare’s largest shareholder, saying that it is committed to continuing executing the turnaround plan for Fortis Healthcare while exploring further investments in the Indian healthcare sector.